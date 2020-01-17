Police report details sex abuse allegations against Dean Morgan tutor

Document lays out allegations

According to the affidavit, the two "communicated in that manner for years," the victim told police. Waugaman allegedly began "making sexual comments and telling her that he loved her." At Waugaman's request, the teenager sent him nude photos of herself.

During summer 2016, when the victim was 14, Waugaman allegedly met up with her outside of her apartment. The two had sex in the back of his car, according to the affidavit. The two continued to talk over Snapchat for the next several months. Under Wyoming law, a 14-year-old is incapable of consenting to having sex with an adult.

After police became aware of the allegations, a detective asked the victim if she would re-establish contact with Waugaman. The two exchanged messages in which Waugaman allegedly graphically described the night in July. He allegedly told her that "he wished they could do it again." In a follow-up phone call made on Jan. 15, which was overheard by a detective, Waugaman said he loved the victim and asked if she was 18.