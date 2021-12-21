 Skip to main content
alert top story

Police respond to domestic dispute on South Poplar

Police lights

Police surrounded a South Poplar Street home around 7:40 on Tuesday morning, responding to reports of a disturbance in the street's 900 block.

According to the Casper Police Department, a neighbor had called 911 to report a domestic dispute. Police set up a perimeter around the residence.

The apparent victim was taken out of the home and to Wyoming Medical Center with unknown injuries, police said. 

The other person involved in the reported dispute, the "apparent subject" according to police, was not found at the home. 

Witnesses said there were at least five law enforcement cars on the scene, and one officer with a long gun. 

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and there is no apparent danger to the public.

Follow city and crime reporter Ellen Gerst on Twitter at @ellengerst

Tags

