Police respond to 'escalated' situation in North Casper
breaking top story

Police respond to 'escalated' situation in North Casper

Police Arrest in North Casper

A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper holds a long gun and provides back up from an alley as Casper Police respond to an incident in North Casper Thursday, April 1, 2021.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Police arrested a suspect when he exited a North Casper home on Thursday evening, concluding a multiple-hour law enforcement response at the scene that included snipers and special response team officers.

Officials say they negotiated with the man, who is now in police custody, by phone until he came out voluntarily.

Police say he barricaded himself in a home near East K Street and North Jackson Street after officers responded to a call they received around 4 p.m., blocking off K Street and using a bullhorn for over an hour to ask him to come out. There was not believed to be a hostage involved, but police suspected the man may have been armed, Casper Police Department spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said. 

Around 6:30 p.m., officers with long guns began approaching the house. The suspect left the house around 6:40 p.m.

A man named Flint who identified himself as a neighbor from across the street said he heard yelling around 4 p.m. and then heard a woman threaten to call 911. Sheriff's officers arrived 10 minutes later and then there was silence, he said.

The situation "very quickly ... escalated," Ladd said in a statement earlier Thursday afternoon, but she said "the nature of that call cannot be disclosed at this time." There was not believed to be any danger to the public, she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
Witnesses there said law enforcement had been calling over a bullhorn for the suspect to come out for over an hour.

Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Natrona County Sheriff's Office helped the Casper Police Department with the situation. There were at least nine patrol cars at the location, as well as at least one unmarked police vehicle. Natrona County Special Response Team officers also responded to the call.

Snipers were visible at the scene, including one on the roof of the neighboring house.

K Street was blocked off at McKinley Street, but police said shortly before 7 p.m. that the area should be fully cleared within the next 25 minutes.

This story will be updated.

 
