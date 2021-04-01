Police respond to 'escalated' situation in North Casper

Police arrested a suspect when he exited a North Casper home on Thursday evening, concluding a multiple-hour law enforcement response at the scene that included snipers and special response team officers.
Officials say they negotiated with the man, who is now in police custody, by phone until he came out voluntarily.
Police say he barricaded himself in a home near East K Street and North Jackson Street after officers responded to a call they received around 4 p.m., blocking off K Street and using a bullhorn for over an hour to ask him to come out. There was not believed to be a hostage involved, but police suspected the man may have been armed, Casper Police Department spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said.
Around 6:30 p.m., officers with long guns began approaching the house. The suspect left the house around 6:40 p.m.
A man named Flint who identified himself as a neighbor from across the street said he heard yelling around 4 p.m. and then heard a woman threaten to call 911. Sheriff's officers arrived 10 minutes later and then there was silence, he said.
The situation "very quickly ... escalated," Ladd said in a statement earlier Thursday afternoon, but she said "the nature of that call cannot be disclosed at this time." There was not believed to be any danger to the public, she said.
Police surrounding a home on K St in North Casper, the person inside apparently resisting police and suspected of a crime. Say things have been quiet from the house for over an hour. pic.twitter.com/ltWUZ4whsa— Ellen Gerst (@ellengerst) April 2, 2021
Witnesses there said law enforcement had been calling over a bullhorn for the suspect to come out for over an hour.
Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Natrona County Sheriff's Office helped the Casper Police Department with the situation. There were at least nine patrol cars at the location, as well as at least one unmarked police vehicle. Natrona County Special Response Team officers also responded to the call.
Snipers were visible at the scene, including one on the roof of the neighboring house.
K Street was blocked off at McKinley Street, but police said shortly before 7 p.m. that the area should be fully cleared within the next 25 minutes.
Sniper on the roof of a neighboring house and looks like one in the alley across. Bullhorn getting more frequent, officers with long guns moving closer to the house. pic.twitter.com/bzeOYQYdIt— Ellen Gerst (@ellengerst) April 2, 2021
Looks like they got him out and into a car. Snipers down, getting back into cars. Someone driving down the street playing “Bad Boys.”— Ellen Gerst (@ellengerst) April 2, 2021
