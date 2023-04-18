A pair of teenage boys have been identified as suspects in a fire that severely damaged two homes in Cheyenne last week, the Laramie County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

The boys, ages 16 and 15, who allegedly started the fire do not have any connection to the victims, a sheriff's office statement said. Both teenagers live in Cheyenne.

"Due to juveniles being involved, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing their names," the statement said.

Cheyenne Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire on April 12. Two homes were severely damaged as a result of the blaze.

Photographs of the damaged homes show missing walls, garage doors and roofs, burnt fixtures and shattered windows.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Longs Peak Drive just after noon, the statement said.

Officials investigated the cause of the fire in the days following.

Authorities determined the fire was started in an alley behind the homes.

The case is being forwarded to the Laramie County District Attorney's office to determine if charges will be brought against the minors.