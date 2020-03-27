Police: Serious injuries in senior living center were not criminal

The serious injuries incurred earlier this month by a local man in a Casper senior living home were not the result of a crime, a Casper police spokesman said Friday.
Sgt. Joey Wilhelm told the Star-Tribune by email the agency had determined the case didn't indicate criminal activity and closed the investigation, which at one point included assistance from FBI evidence specialists and led to a detective's sworn statement that the man's injuries were consistent with a physical altercation.
The case dates to March 2, when police were called to Legacy Senior Residences on North Elma Street to check on the welfare of one of the building's residents. That person — according to court documents filed by a police detective while seeking a search warrant — bled extensively in a hallway, bedroom and bed.
The federal agency appeared at the scene that week to gather evidence, the nature of which police did not describe at the time. According to the search warrant request, filed within a day of the police's arrival, police planned to examine a laptop computer found in the room, as well as biological evidence including the blood that had pooled in a bed.
When reached by phone on March 4, the president of Beacon Management, which operates the facility, said that the man fell to the ground and bled extensively. Shawn Coonen, the company president, said that he did not think the man was attacked and that the man had injured himself by falling before.
Coonen did not immediately respond to a Friday morning voice message requesting additional comment for this story.
The detective wrote in his March 3 request for a warrant that an area of the wall near the head of the bed had been cleaned, but that bloody fingerprints remained. He wrote also that a handgun was found in a pool of blood and that the man’s injuries were consistent with a physical altercation.
When police interviewed the injured man, he said from a local hospital that he owned a cellphone and had left at least $100 cash in his wallet, the documents state. Police found the wallet with no money in it. There was no cellphone in the room, the detective wrote.
In response to a Friday afternoon email requesting details about the provenance of the gun as well as investigators' ultimate determinations about how the wall had been cleaned and whether a physical altercation had occurred, Wilhelm did not answer, restating only that the case had been closed.
"We found nothing criminal, no suspects and no charges," he wrote.
