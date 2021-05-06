Police shoot, kill man fleeing scene with officer inside vehicle

Casper police shot and killed a person early Thursday that the department says was fleeing a traffic stop with the officer still inside the vehicle.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. when officers stopped a vehicle in the area of East H and North Elm streets in Casper, according to a police statement. Two officers approached the vehicle, which had two people inside.

At some point during the encounter, the driver tried to get out of the car. The passenger, meanwhile, moved into the driver's seat and tried to flee the scene, police said.

One of the officers tried to stop the fleeing vehicle, but the new driver inside quickly drove from the scene with the officer inside. The other officer was occupied with the second person from the vehicle.

The vehicle drove onto Interstate 25 and into oncoming traffic. At some point, the officer shot the driver, then stopped the vehicle on the side of the road, according to the police statement.

The driver, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at Wyoming Medical Center.

