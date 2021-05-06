Police shoot, kill man fleeing scene with officer inside vehicle

Casper police shot and killed a person early Thursday that the department says was fleeing a traffic stop with the officer still inside the vehicle.
The shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. when officers stopped a vehicle in the area of East H and North Elm streets in Casper, according to a police statement. Two officers approached the vehicle, which had two people inside.
At some point during the encounter, the driver tried to get out of the car. The passenger, meanwhile, moved into the driver's seat and tried to flee the scene, police said.
One of the officers tried to stop the fleeing vehicle, but the new driver inside quickly drove from the scene with the officer inside. The other officer was occupied with the second person from the vehicle.
The vehicle drove onto Interstate 25 and into oncoming traffic. At some point, the officer shot the driver, then stopped the vehicle on the side of the road, according to the police statement.
The driver, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at Wyoming Medical Center.
Neither officer involved in the shooting suffered serious injuries. As is standard protocol, both were put on administrative leave while the matter is investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.
"This protocol is in place to ensure the integrity of the investigation as well as to safeguard the mental health of the officers after a traumatic event," police said in the statement.
The police statement did not describe why officers had stopped the vehicle during the initial encounter. Officers at the scene of the shooting said they could not discuss the incident and referred the matter to a police spokesperson.
Due to the investigation, Casper police closed a section of northbound Interstate 25 and a frontage road.
The closures included:
- Interstate 25 northbound from Bryan Stock Trail to Center Street;
- F Street from Beverly to Elma streets.
Multiple side roads were also closed in the area, according to a department Facebook post shared just after 6:15 a.m. The interstate speed limit was also slowed to 60 mph east of the Wyoming Boulevard exit.
The closures came during the morning commute and traffic backups were reported.