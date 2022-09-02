Police shoot man while investigating earlier north Casper shooting

A police officer shot a man Friday evening matching the description of a person of interest in an earlier shooting in north Casper, the Casper Police Department said.

Police say they had been monitoring an apartment at a complex on the 600 block of South Walsh Drive in east Casper shortly before 8 p.m. after determining a likely location for the person of interest.

A man who matched that description soon left the apartment. Police tried to stop the man, and he began to flee through the complex. As the pursuit continued, the suspect turned and pointed a gun at the nearest officer, police said. The officer, identified only as a veteran of the force, shot the man.

The man was taken to Wyoming Medical Center. An update on his condition was not provided by police. No officers were injured.

The officer who fired the shot was placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure.

Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, police had identified Kenneth Elonzo Marion as a person of interest in a Friday morning shooting of a woman in a north Casper alley. The police statement concerning Friday evening's police shooting did not state whether Marion was the man police shot.

The woman called police at about 3:20 a.m. Friday to say she had been shot by someone in an alley of East K Street between North Durbin and North Wolcott streets. When police arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to Wyoming Medical Center and later flown to Denver for additional treatment.

The police shooting was the second in less than a day. Two Casper police officers shot and killed a man at McKenzie Lake Park after they said he fired on them. The shooting occurred after the officer came across the man in a parked car near the lake.

Police say the man ran, and during the pursuit, fired at officers, who shot back and killed him. The Natrona County Coroner's Officer identified him as 38-year-old Casper resident Corey David Garriott.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation will run the inquiries into both police shootings. Casper police say they will also conduct internal reviews into both incidents.