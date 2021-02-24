Police shooting of Casper woman, Evansville man justified, preliminary investigation finds

A preliminary investigation into a Saturday police shooting in Lincoln that killed a Casper woman and an Evansville man found the officers were justified in using deadly force.
Hailey Stainbrook of Casper and Christian Alexander of Evansville were fleeing from officers in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday morning after allegedly stealing a man’s wallet at a local hotel when an officer crashed into their car, stopping them and then exchanging gunfire with Alexander. Officers negotiated with Stainbrook for around seven minutes before she pointed a gun at law enforcement causing them to shoot at her, authorities say.
Both were taken to a hospital for treatment, where Stainbrook later died after an attempted surgery. Alexander died Tuesday afternoon.
Police said in a press conference Wednesday that officers had given several loud verbal commands for the pair to surrender, which were ignored. A press release issued Wednesday said that the Lancaster County Attorney had determined the killings were justified based on available evidence.
“The suspect pointing a weapon out the window at a trooper and at the officers when the vehicle came to rest is justifiable for use of deadly force,” Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Wednesday.
A grand jury will also be examining the actions of law enforcement during the confrontation, according to Lincoln Police Chief Brian Jackson. He said the shootout was the culmination of several days of criminal activity for Stainbrook and Alexander, and that officers had given opportunities to surrender which were not taken before law enforcement opened fire.
“We have the sheriff's office looking at the overall incident in relation to legal aspects, we are doing an internal investigation associated to our policies and practices and a grand jury is convened to examine all the information that's relevant to any type of incident such as this,” said Jackson. “From what I've seen, and from the statements that have been made by the officers involved. It would be in compliance with the Lincoln Police Department's policies and procedures.”
Two state troopers and one Lincoln police officer, identified Wednesday as Officer Jesse Hilger, fired shots according to police. It is unclear how many shots were exchanged in total, pending a round count reconciled with projectiles found on the scene. In a press release Wednesday, Lincoln police said Hilger has been placed on administrative leave until the internal investigation is concluded.
According to Casper Police, the pair had been involved in the theft of a black GMC Yukon in Casper last week. The car was later found in Cheyenne by its owner on Friday. Cheyenne Police spokesperson Alexandra Farkas said the white Chevrolet Trailblazer they were driving during the shootout was reported stolen from a Cheyenne hotel early Thursday morning.
Law enforcement in Nebraska said that a .38 caliber revolver recovered from the Trailblazer had been confirmed as stolen in Wyoming. It is unclear whether the pair had any connections to Lincoln, or if they had just been driving through.
Casper Police spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said neither Stainbrook nor Alexander had been charged for stealing the GMC car, pending an investigation. Casper Police also had a warrant out for Stainbrook’s arrest related to a December incident, citing her for fleeing from police, reckless driving, driving without a license, failure to stop from a private drive, improper lane usage and running a red light.
Police said Wednesday they found various drug paraphernalia in the car, and are awaiting the results of a toxicology report to see if either suspect had any drugs in their systems.