Police shooting of Casper woman, Evansville man justified, preliminary investigation finds

“We have the sheriff's office looking at the overall incident in relation to legal aspects, we are doing an internal investigation associated to our policies and practices and a grand jury is convened to examine all the information that's relevant to any type of incident such as this,” said Jackson. “From what I've seen, and from the statements that have been made by the officers involved. It would be in compliance with the Lincoln Police Department's policies and procedures.”

Two state troopers and one Lincoln police officer, identified Wednesday as Officer Jesse Hilger, fired shots according to police. It is unclear how many shots were exchanged in total, pending a round count reconciled with projectiles found on the scene. In a press release Wednesday, Lincoln police said Hilger has been placed on administrative leave until the internal investigation is concluded.

According to Casper Police, the pair had been involved in the theft of a black GMC Yukon in Casper last week. The car was later found in Cheyenne by its owner on Friday. Cheyenne Police spokesperson Alexandra Farkas said the white Chevrolet Trailblazer they were driving during the shootout was reported stolen from a Cheyenne hotel early Thursday morning.