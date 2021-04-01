 Skip to main content
Police take suspect into custody after lengthy negotiation in North Casper
breaking top story

Police take suspect into custody after lengthy negotiation in North Casper

  • Updated
Police response in North Casper

A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper holds a long gun and provides backup from an alley as Casper police respond to an incident in North Casper Thursday, April 1, 2021.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Police took a suspect into custody when he exited a North Casper home on Thursday evening, concluding a multiple-hour law enforcement response at the scene that included snipers and special response team officers.

Officials say they negotiated with the man, who was taken to the Casper Police Department, by phone until he came out voluntarily. No arrests were made at the scene. 

Police say he barricaded himself in a home near East K Street and North Jackson Street after officers responded to a call they received around 4 p.m., blocking off K Street and using a bullhorn for nearly two hours to ask him to come out. There was not believed to be a hostage involved, but police suspected the man may have been armed, Casper Police Department spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said. 

No injuries have been reported, police said. The man's identity has not been confirmed. 

Around 6:30 p.m., officers with long guns approached the house. The suspect left the house around 6:35 p.m.

A man named Flint who identified himself as a neighbor from across the street said he heard yelling around 4 p.m. and then heard a woman threaten to call 911. Sheriff's officers arrived 10 minutes later and then there was silence, he said.

The situation "very quickly ... escalated," Ladd said in a statement earlier Thursday afternoon, but she said "the nature of that call cannot be disclosed at this time." There was not believed to be any danger to the public, she said.

Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Natrona County Sheriff's Office helped the Casper Police Department with the situation. There were at least nine patrol cars at the location, as well as at least one unmarked police vehicle.

Ladd also confirmed that at least 10 Natrona County Special Response Team officers responded to the call. 

Snipers were visible at the scene, including one on the roof of a neighboring house. 

K Street was blocked off at McKinley Street, but police said shortly before 7 p.m. that the area should be fully cleared within the next 25 minutes.

Photos: Police attempt to remove suspect from North Casper home

Officers spent more than two hours Thursday afternoon trying to get the man to exit the house before they took him into custody.

1 of 8
 
