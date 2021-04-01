Police take suspect into custody after lengthy negotiation in North Casper

Police took a suspect into custody when he exited a North Casper home on Thursday evening, concluding a multiple-hour law enforcement response at the scene that included snipers and special response team officers.

Officials say they negotiated with the man, who was taken to the Casper Police Department, by phone until he came out voluntarily. No arrests were made at the scene.

Police say he barricaded himself in a home near East K Street and North Jackson Street after officers responded to a call they received around 4 p.m., blocking off K Street and using a bullhorn for nearly two hours to ask him to come out. There was not believed to be a hostage involved, but police suspected the man may have been armed, Casper Police Department spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said.

No injuries have been reported, police said. The man's identity has not been confirmed.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers with long guns approached the house. The suspect left the house around 6:35 p.m.

A man named Flint who identified himself as a neighbor from across the street said he heard yelling around 4 p.m. and then heard a woman threaten to call 911. Sheriff's officers arrived 10 minutes later and then there was silence, he said.