Police take suspect into custody, make arrest after lengthy negotiation in north Casper

Casper police have arrested a man who allegedly threatened a group of people with a rifle in north Casper on Thursday, recommending three felony charges of aggravated assault.

Police took Kevin Deschneau into custody when he exited a north Casper home on Thursday evening, concluding a multiple-hour law enforcement response at the scene that included snipers and special response team officers.

Officials say they negotiated with Deschneau, who was taken to the Casper Police Department, by phone until he came out voluntarily. No arrests were made at the scene.

Police say he barricaded himself in a home near East K Street and North Jackson Street after officers responded to reports of a disturbance around 3:30 p.m., blocking off K Street and using a bullhorn for nearly two hours to ask him to come out.

Victims told police they were standing on the side of the road when Deschneau approached with a rifle, threatening to shoot them because he wanted them to leave, according to a police statement.

There was not believed to be a hostage involved, but police suspected Deschneau may have been armed, Casper Police Department spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said.