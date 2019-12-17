Prisoner accused of escaping from Wyoming rest stop in 2013 returns to court to face charges

A man who authorities say ran away in 2013 from a van transporting prisoners that was stopped near Independence Rock on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to the single felony he faces in the case.

Kenneth James Ward, 57, entered the plea in Natrona County District Court on Tuesday morning.

Jail and court records indicate Ward is being held in Natrona County Detention Center in lieu of a $1 million bond requirement. He faces a single count of felony escape in the case.

According to documents filed by prosecutors, two guards in August 2013 transporting a dozen prisoners from Casper to Rawlins for an Arkansas-based contractor stopped a van near Independence Rock. All 12 inmates went into a rest area, but guards realized that only 11 had returned to the vehicle. Ward, who was not wearing a full set of shackles due to outstanding injuries, was missing.

Surveillance footage, sheriff’s deputies state in the documents, shows Ward slip around the back of a rest area building when guards are not watching.

The escape came barely a week after Ward’s arrest in Mexico for previously skipping a million-dollar bond setting in Sweetwater County, documents state.