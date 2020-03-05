Prosecutor: Man tried to burn down Casper house before slashing homeowner's tires

A Utah man tried burning down a central Casper house before slashing the tires of the homeowner's vehicle, a prosecutor said on Thursday afternoon.

The prosecutor's statement came as the man -- Travis Roundy, 29 -- appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court, where he was charged with a single count felony count each of first-degree arson and property destruction.

Roundy, who wore shackles and an orange jail uniform, did not enter pleas to the charges. He will have an opportunity to do so when his case migrates to district court.

The prosecutor, Trevor Schenk, told Judge Brian Christensen that Roundy told a detective he had committed the crimes. Christensen set a bail requirement for Roundy, who said he moved to Casper from Utah about 10 months ago, at $25,000.

Police paperwork filed by prosecutors to support the charges was not immediately available from the court clerk on Thursday afternoon.

However, in a written statement provided to the Star-Tribune early Thursday morning, a Casper police spokeswoman said that the charges pertain to a late February house fire in central Casper.