Prosecutor: Man tried to burn down Casper house before slashing homeowner's tires

A Utah man tried burning down a central Casper house before slashing the tires of the homeowner's vehicle, a prosecutor said on Thursday afternoon.
The prosecutor's statement came as the man -- Travis Roundy, 29 -- appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court, where he was charged with a single count felony count each of first-degree arson and property destruction.
Roundy, who wore shackles and an orange jail uniform, did not enter pleas to the charges. He will have an opportunity to do so when his case migrates to district court.
The prosecutor, Trevor Schenk, told Judge Brian Christensen that Roundy told a detective he had committed the crimes. Christensen set a bail requirement for Roundy, who said he moved to Casper from Utah about 10 months ago, at $25,000.
Police paperwork filed by prosecutors to support the charges was not immediately available from the court clerk on Thursday afternoon.
However, in a written statement provided to the Star-Tribune early Thursday morning, a Casper police spokeswoman said that the charges pertain to a late February house fire in central Casper.
Casper Fire-EMS said last week that the fire began in the basement of the building and did not spread. The home was already evacuated when firefighters arrived, the agency said. The fire's cause was ruled accidental and a fire department statement issued the same week said that the fire was caused by a smoldering cigarette.
Two days after the fire, police said in the Thursday morning statement, law enforcement began investigating. A detective found evidence -- not specified in the statement -- inconsistent with Roundy's initial description of the fire.
On Wednesday, police interviewed Roundy, who then confessed, according to the police statement. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson and felony vandalism or property destruction.
Although police did not name Roundy in their statement, the agency provided the statement in response to a request for information about Roundy's arrest. He is the only person who was booked into jail Wednesday on arson allegations and likewise the only person who appeared in court Thursday on those charges.