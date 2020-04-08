Prosecutors accuse Casper man of raping pregnant woman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Casper man pleaded not guilty on Wednesday morning before a Natrona County judge to a single count of first-degree sexual assault.

Michael Baird, 27, entered his plea by video from Natrona County Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond requirement.

Prosecutor allege in court documents supporting the charge that Baird in May held a then-pregnant woman down and raped her.

Baird has previously been accused of a similar assault. In 2017, a jury found him not guilty of a single count each of first-degree sexual assault and attempted first-degree sexual assault against a teenager.

The documents filed in the most recent case state that police began investigating in May, when the alleged victim arrived at a local hospital and reported she had been sexually assaulted. She told an officer that she had allowed Baird to stay temporarily at her house while she was between leases.

Baird went out to celebrate his release from probation in a different case, the documents state the woman said. When he returned, she told him to sleep on a couch as he had been for weeks, the documents state.

The woman said that Baird instead went into her bedroom and held her down in order to rape her, the documents allege.