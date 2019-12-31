Prosecutors agree to Tony Cercy's release on bond as Casper businessman awaits potential third trial

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If the case goes to trial again, it will be Cercy's third time facing a jury on the same charge. In February 2018, a Natrona County jury found Cercy not guilty on counts of first- and second-degree sexual assault but did not come to a conclusion on a third charge. Prosecutors re-filed the case and, in November of the same year, a jury in Hot Springs County found Cercy guilty of the sole remaining count.

Forgey ordered Cercy to jail immediately after the conviction. And, in February, the judge then ordered he serve the prison time.

Whether Cercy will again go to trial is not clear: Itzen said by phone early Tuesday afternoon that he had not decided whether to charge Cercy again. He reiterated a Friday statement to the Star-Tribune that he would speak to Cercy's accuser and her family before making a decision.

Defense attorneys, however, have characterized the prosecution's case as nearly impossible.

In its Monday filing, the defense team wrote that the Supreme Court’s decision will make it far more difficult for prosecutors to convict Cercy. If Cercy is to be retried, a federal court will have to make a ruling on a still-unresolved defense claim to a Fifth Amendment violation, argued Cercy's defense attorneys Jeff Pagliuca and Ian Sandefer.

“The decision precludes shortcuts circumventing the first jury’s acquittal and the law of Wyoming (not to mention the U.S. Constitution),” the filing states. “No longer will the prosecution be allowed to ‘recharacterize’ acquitted conduct as some nonexistent distinct offense.”

