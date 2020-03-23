Prosecutors: Casper man accused of murder shot his wife, called police and confessed

Robertson said he then tried to shoot himself, but the gun jammed, according to the documents. Instead he called 911. His diabetic pump also failed to keep his blood sugar elevated during the interview with police, which he said was "somewhat" of an attempt at suicide, according to the documents.

After his confession, Robertson was booked into Natrona County Detention Center, where he was held until Monday in advance of a bail setting.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When he did appear Monday in Natrona County Circuit Court, it was from the jail via a video call due to a policy change attempting to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. During the few minutes Robertson spent in front of the jail's camera, he answered Judge Brian Christensen's biographical and procedural questions.

When Assistant District Attorney Will Chambers asked for the bail setting, he did not detail the allegations that underlie prosecutors' first-degree murder charge. Chambers instead only cited the severity of the charge and the potential penalty of life imprisonment.

Robertson did not contest the requested bail amount. And once Christensen had ruled in favor of the prosecutor, Robertson could be seen on screen walking the few steps from his seat in front of the camera to a plastic blue chair against a wall made of gray cinder blocks.