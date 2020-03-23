Prosecutors: Casper man accused of murder shot his wife, called police and confessed

A Casper man on Friday night shot his wife in their home before calling 911 and confessing to the crime, according to court documents filed by prosecutors in the case.
Edward E. Robertson, 49, faces a single count of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Dana Marie Robertson, 42, also of Casper. He currently faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, although prosecutors could also choose to seek the death penalty, which they have not yet indicated.
According to court documents filed in support of the single charge Edward Robertson faces, police began investigating the case on Friday night, when he called 911 and said he had shot his wife. Officers arrived at about 11 p.m. at the couple's Casper home. He walked out with his hands in the air and was handcuffed, according to the documents.
Police inside found the body of Dana Robertson, who had been killed by a single gunshot.
In an interview the same night, Edward Robertson told a detective that a few weeks before the shooting he had kicked his wife out of the home because he thought she had cheated on him, according to the documents. They reconciled but on Friday asked for a separation, he told a detective.
When his wife refused to come to bed with him, Robertson told the detective, he went into another room, where she lay on the floor in a makeshift bed, the documents state. Robertson shot her once in the head, the documents state he told police.
Robertson said he then tried to shoot himself, but the gun jammed, according to the documents. Instead he called 911. His diabetic pump also failed to keep his blood sugar elevated during the interview with police, which he said was "somewhat" of an attempt at suicide, according to the documents.
After his confession, Robertson was booked into Natrona County Detention Center, where he was held until Monday in advance of a bail setting.
When he did appear Monday in Natrona County Circuit Court, it was from the jail via a video call due to a policy change attempting to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. During the few minutes Robertson spent in front of the jail's camera, he answered Judge Brian Christensen's biographical and procedural questions.
When Assistant District Attorney Will Chambers asked for the bail setting, he did not detail the allegations that underlie prosecutors' first-degree murder charge. Chambers instead only cited the severity of the charge and the potential penalty of life imprisonment.
Robertson did not contest the requested bail amount. And once Christensen had ruled in favor of the prosecutor, Robertson could be seen on screen walking the few steps from his seat in front of the camera to a plastic blue chair against a wall made of gray cinder blocks.
Although first-degree murder is in Wyoming punishable by death, District Attorney Dan Itzen declined to say Monday if he had decided whether he would seek the penalty in the case. Itzen said that once the case is transferred to district court, he will notify the judge of his decision.
Police first publicized the case on Saturday, when the Casper Police Department said that it arrested a local man — whom it did not then name — on suspicion of the crime. In a weekend news release, the department said its officers responded at about 8 p.m. Friday to the 1300 block of Maple Street on report of a shooting. There, police found a dead woman, according to the Saturday afternoon statement.
The death is the fifth since November that police have termed a domestic homicide. Four of those cases are ongoing: Officers that month arrested two people on suspicion of involvement in the murder of a 54-year-old Casper woman. Then, in December, police arrested a local man and prosecutors charged him with manslaughter in the death of his wife. Earlier this month, sheriff's deputies accused a man of murder in the death of his girlfriend.
The fifth case was not prosecuted. In February, police found a married couple dead in their home. Detectives believe in that case that a man shot and killed his wife before completing suicide.
When women are killed by men, more than a third of the time the killer is a romantic partner using a gun, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.