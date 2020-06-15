Prosecutors charge Edgerton teenager with 15 felonies in kidnapping case

The alleged victims were able to escape, police say. As the alleged victims ran away, the boy fired a gun out of the vehicle's window, police say.

According to the police statement, officers found the boy at a house on Peak Street in Midwest. The Natrona County Special Response Team — an interagency SWAT team overseen by the sheriff's office — was sent to serve a search warrant at the house. The boy was arrested and nobody was injured.

Police asked people with knowledge pertaining to the case — and specifically people with surveillance cameras who live near 17th and Jefferson streets in Casper — to contact the agency at 307-235-8232.

During the Monday afternoon court hearing, O'Brien appeared by video from Natrona County Detention Center wearing an orange inmate's uniform usually reserved for adults.

Once O'Brien had answered Judge Brian Christensen's procedural questions, a prosecutor asked the judge to set a bail requirement of $50,000. Assistant District Attorney Samuel Forshner said that O'Brien was recently convicted of assaulting an elderly man, for which he spent two months in jail.

That case was apparently adjudicated in juvenile court, which is closed to the public.