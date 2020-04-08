Prosecutors charge second man in Casper kidnapping case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Prosecutors this week charged a second man in connection with an alleged kidnapping and robbery that involved an attempt to make the victim withdraw money from an ATM.

Zachary Bryan, 27, faces a single felony count of aiding and abetting kidnapping, a felony count of aiding and abetting robbery and a count of misdemeanor battery. He has not yet had an opportunity to enter pleas in the case.

Court documents filed in support of the charges allege that Bryan assisted Lucas Sanchez, 29, earlier this week as he ambushed another person in a Paradise Valley home. The alleged victim in the case had arrived in order to meet a woman, with whom Sanchez was romantically involved, according to the documents. After a TV broke during the altercation, the documents state, Sanchez demanded money, took the man’s phone and forced him into a pickup. When they arrived at a Casper bank, the alleged victim took off, making his way to the Wyoming Medical Center, where he talked to police.