Prosecutors charge second man in Casper kidnapping case

Prosecutors this week charged a second man in connection with an alleged kidnapping and robbery that involved an attempt to make the victim withdraw money from an ATM.
Zachary Bryan, 27, faces a single felony count of aiding and abetting kidnapping, a felony count of aiding and abetting robbery and a count of misdemeanor battery. He has not yet had an opportunity to enter pleas in the case.
Court documents filed in support of the charges allege that Bryan assisted Lucas Sanchez, 29, earlier this week as he ambushed another person in a Paradise Valley home. The alleged victim in the case had arrived in order to meet a woman, with whom Sanchez was romantically involved, according to the documents. After a TV broke during the altercation, the documents state, Sanchez demanded money, took the man’s phone and forced him into a pickup. When they arrived at a Casper bank, the alleged victim took off, making his way to the Wyoming Medical Center, where he talked to police.
Bryan, according to the court documents, contacted police by phone on Friday afternoon following local media publication of law enforcement allegations in connection with the case. He said that the alleged victim had broken electronics in the Paradise Valley home and offered to pay to replace them. Bryan told a detective that the people alleged to have kidnapped the man had offered him a ride to the ATM, according to the documents.
Sanchez should not have been charged in the case, Bryan said.
At a later interview, the documents state, Bryan told police he struck the alleged victim multiple times with an open hand.
Although the documents identify another person as a suspect — and indicate another two unnamed people were involved in the alleged robbery and kidnapping — jail records available Wednesday morning indicated that nobody else had been arrested in connection with the case.
On Tuesday afternoon, police in a social media post indicated that detectives are still searching for the late 2000s Ford-150 pickup that the agency says was used in the alleged kidnapping. The vehicle is red with running boards and after-market decals on the bottom of the cab that are black and either silver or gray. The police department asked people with information about the alleged crimes to contact Detective Justin Hatcher at 307-233-6622.
Bryan on Wednesday remained in custody in lieu of a $15,000 bond.
