Prosecutors charge two Mills women with child abuse and providing marijuana to children

Prosecutors on Wednesday afternoon charged two Mills women with a total of eight felonies, accusing them of physically abusing children and providing them with marijuana.

The Natrona County District Attorney’s Office announced its charging decisions for Alexandra Reardon, 22, and Lisa Canady, 26, both of Mills, in a brief circuit court hearing. Assistant District Attorney Michael Blonigen did not describe the allegations in any greater detail than formal language provided in the criminal accusations.

Each of the women faces two counts of felony child abuse, two counts of felony conspiracy to deliver marijuana to a minor and two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment. Reardon also faces a misdemeanor drug possession charge.

However, Mills police released detailed allegations Tuesday that appear to be consistent with the charges in the case.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a Tuesday evening social media post, Mills police said the agency had arrested two people suspected of child abuse and endangerment as well as marijuana possession. The agency said that the investigation began Monday, when a local elementary school student — with substantial bruising on their arms and shoulders — reported that they and their younger sibling had been duct taped and bound.