Prosecutors decide not to try Tony Cercy for third time

Prosecutors on Tuesday announced they will not again try Tony Cercy, a prominent Casper businessman, on an allegation of sexual assault.
The announcement — made in documents that became public Tuesday morning — marks the conclusion to a case that has spanned more than 2 1/2 years. In its filing, the Natrona County District Attorney's Office states that a Wyoming Supreme Court opinion that jurors could not again convict Cercy on the basis of an oral sexual assault means that a retrial "would not result in a conviction and will most likely result in a hung jury."
Assistant District Attorney Michael Blonigen, who signed the filing, takes issue in the document with the appellate court's decision, stating that the definition of cunnilingus used by the court is broad and not drawn from statute.
The case against Cercy, 57, dates to July 2017, when a teenage woman told sheriff's investigators that Cercy had assaulted her while she was unconscious on a couch at his Alcova lake house. Prosecutors soon charged Cercy, who oversaw an oilfield service company and invested heavily in downtown Casper, with three counts of sexual assault, and he pleaded not guilty.
When the case first went to trial, in February 2018, a jury found him not guilty of two charges. On the third, a count of third-degree sexual assault, jurors deadlocked and Judge Daniel Forgey declared a mistrial on that count.
Blonigen, who then served as district attorney, again charged Cercy with the remaining felony. A Hot Springs County jury in November of the same year convicted Cercy of the sole remaining count against him.
Forgey immediately ordered Cercy into the sheriff's custody and in early 2019 ordered Cercy to serve six to eight years in prison.
That conviction, and with it the prison time, was reversed on an appeal late last year. In its written decision, the Wyoming Supreme Court ruled that jurors at the second trial were not properly instructed on law governing the crime.
The reversal did not mean Cercy walked free right away. He remained held in prison while the state Supreme Court delivered its decision to Natrona County District Court, where Cercy was tried. Then, a judge had to set a bond requirement, which Cercy posted on New Year's Eve, after about 13 months of imprisonment.
Blonigen, who after Cercy's conviction retired as district attorney before returning to the office as an assistant district attorney, told Forgey last month that prosecutors would announce their decision by Monday.
Although the filing is dated as received by the clerk's office on Friday, deputy clerks told the Star-Tribune shortly before 5 p.m. Friday and twice on Tuesday morning that the decision had not yet been filed. Clerk of District Court Anne Volin said by phone Tuesday that her staff provided incorrect information because not all staffers knew the document existed.