Prosecutors decide not to try Tony Cercy for third time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blonigen, who then served as district attorney, again charged Cercy with the remaining felony. A Hot Springs County jury in November of the same year convicted Cercy of the sole remaining count against him.

Forgey immediately ordered Cercy into the sheriff's custody and in early 2019 ordered Cercy to serve six to eight years in prison.

That conviction, and with it the prison time, was reversed on an appeal late last year. In its written decision, the Wyoming Supreme Court ruled that jurors at the second trial were not properly instructed on law governing the crime.

The reversal did not mean Cercy walked free right away. He remained held in prison while the state Supreme Court delivered its decision to Natrona County District Court, where Cercy was tried. Then, a judge had to set a bond requirement, which Cercy posted on New Year's Eve, after about 13 months of imprisonment.

Blonigen, who after Cercy's conviction retired as district attorney before returning to the office as an assistant district attorney, told Forgey last month that prosecutors would announce their decision by Monday.

Although the filing is dated as received by the clerk's office on Friday, deputy clerks told the Star-Tribune shortly before 5 p.m. Friday and twice on Tuesday morning that the decision had not yet been filed. Clerk of District Court Anne Volin said by phone Tuesday that her staff provided incorrect information because not all staffers knew the document existed.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 4 Angry 15

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.