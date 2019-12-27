Prosecutors: Mills man broke infant's skull and caused traumatic brain injury

A Mills man earlier this year extensively abused a 6-month-old boy, breaking his skull and causing a traumatic brain injury, prosecutors allege.

The Natrona County District Attorney's Office announced Friday the allegations against Tyrell D. Wimer, 30. He faces a single count of aggravated child abuse in the case.

Assistant District Attorney Samuel Forshner told Judge Michael Patchen on Friday afternoon in Natrona County Circuit Court that the baby had to be taken by helicopter to a Colorado hospital for treatment of the skull fracture.

Wimer, who appeared in court wearing jail inmate scrubs, also answered at the same hearing to two unrelated citations. After Patchen had disposed of those case files, he set Wimer's bail requirement in the felony case at $50,000, an amount to which Wimer objected.

"You guys are treating me like I've done it -- like I'm guilty already," he said, before deputies led him back to jail.

Court documents filed in support of the case are heavily redacted. They state, however, that the alleged abuse dates to early October, when the boy's mother left her two children with Wimer while she worked.