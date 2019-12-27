Prosecutors: Mills man broke infant's skull and caused traumatic brain injury

A Mills man earlier this year extensively abused a 6-month-old boy, breaking his skull and causing a traumatic brain injury, prosecutors allege.
The Natrona County District Attorney's Office announced Friday the allegations against Tyrell D. Wimer, 30. He faces a single count of aggravated child abuse in the case.
Assistant District Attorney Samuel Forshner told Judge Michael Patchen on Friday afternoon in Natrona County Circuit Court that the baby had to be taken by helicopter to a Colorado hospital for treatment of the skull fracture.
Wimer, who appeared in court wearing jail inmate scrubs, also answered at the same hearing to two unrelated citations. After Patchen had disposed of those case files, he set Wimer's bail requirement in the felony case at $50,000, an amount to which Wimer objected.
"You guys are treating me like I've done it -- like I'm guilty already," he said, before deputies led him back to jail.
You have free articles remaining.
Court documents filed in support of the case are heavily redacted. They state, however, that the alleged abuse dates to early October, when the boy's mother left her two children with Wimer while she worked.
The child moaned in the night, according to the documents. Early the next morning, the woman check on the infant and found bruising on his arm, the documents state. She took the child to Wyoming Medical Center, where a physician said the baby may have been a victim of child abuse.
A medical helicopter took the baby to a Denver-area children's hospital, where he was diagnosed with six broken bones -- including the skull fracture -- and a traumatic brain injury, the documents state. According to medical staff there, the brain injury could lead to long-term disability.
In an interview with a police detective, Wimer said that he did not abuse the child, but the documents state he said he could have accidentally stepped on the boy while moving boxes.
"I thought I handled him properly, maybe I didn't," the documents state he told a detective. "I don't know."
The child abuse pediatrician who treated the baby told the detective that the skull fracture could only be the result of intentional abuse, according to the documents. She said the injuries, taken together, demonstrate the boy was in a physically abusive environment.