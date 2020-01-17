Prosecutors will make decision in Cercy sex assault case by the end of the month

A judge on Friday granted prosecutors about two more weeks to make a charging decision in an ongoing sexual assault case against a prominent Casper businessman.

Prosecutors have twice taken the case against Tony Cercy, 57, to trial. The first trial resulted in a partial acquittal and a hung jury. A jury convicted Cercy at the second trial of the sole remaining count against him. That conviction, though, was reversed on an appeal late last year.

Prosecutors now need to determine whether to again try Cercy on the single remaining count of third-degree sexual assault. On Friday afternoon in Natrona County District Court, Assistant District Attorney Mike Blonigen told Judge Daniel Forgey that prosecutors will say by Feb. 3 whether the district attorney's office intends to again try the case.

Little more was discussed during the afternoon hearing. Cercy was not required to appear in court on Friday and he did not.

The case dates back nearly three years, to the July 2017 arrest of Cercy, a wealthy businessman who oversaw an oilfield service company and invested heavily in downtown Casper, on suspicion of sexual assault.