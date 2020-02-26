Rawlins doctor pleads guilty to 20 felonies in federal illegal prescribing case

A Rawlins doctor in federal court Wednesday pleaded guilty to 20 felony counts of illegal prescribing.

David R. Cesko, 66, entered the pleas as part of an agreement with prosecutors that includes a requirement he permanently give up his medical license and ability to prescribe medications, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Wyoming.

As part of the plea, Cesko admitted to improperly prescribing habit-forming drugs including pain-relieving opioids like oxycodone and promethazine with codeine, the stimulant amphetamine, and the anti-anxiety drug alprazolam. Among the people to whom Cesko prescribed the drugs were minors and — on at least three occasions — pregnant girls, according to court records of Cesko's admissions.

According to Wyoming Medical Board records, Cesko, has a history of run-ins with the medical licensing body. In 2005, he agreed to take courses on prescribing controlled substances and medical record keeping as part of a deal with the oversight body. In 2010, Cesko entered another agreement with the board, “as his compliance was not properly monitored,” online board records state.