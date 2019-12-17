Rock Springs cop sues city, alleging it discriminated against her for being pregnant

A Wyoming police officer sued her city of employ this week, alleging it discriminated against her by denying her a chance at promotion because she was pregnant.

The city, Amanda Clawson-Walker alleges, refused to consider her application for an open sergeant position because the final trimester of her high-risk pregnancy kept her from taking a physical test on the date it was administered. Her request to take the test — requiring one minute of push ups, one minute of sit ups and a timed mile-and-a-half run — after giving birth was not considered, she alleges.

The cop had taken and passed the same test a year prior for her promotion to corporal, according to the lawsuit filed shortly before 5 p.m. Monday in federal court.

Because the city did not consider the cop’s request for accommodations, it violated federal civil rights law, Clawson-Walker’s lawyers allege. And, according to the lawsuit, a federal agency charged with enforcing civil rights law in the workplace found that there was reasonable cause to believe the city discriminated against Clawson-Walker and other women in similar situations.

John Robinson, one of the lawyers representing Clawson-Walker in the case, confirmed by phone that she still works for the agency. He said he was otherwise unable to comment on the case.