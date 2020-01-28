School district fires former part-time Dean Morgan teacher charged with sexually abusing student

At the time of Waugaman's arrest, Casper police and the school district both released statements acknowledging an arrest of a district employee, but neither would comment further. After an intense media and public response, the police -- and later the school district's private attorney -- said that state statute prevented them from commenting on the arrest until the suspect appeared in court.

"We absolutely understand the public concern over recent reports of an individual alleged to have sexually abused a student and recognize the impact these serious allegations have on our community," the district said in its Tuesday statement.

In his first court appearance the day after his arrest, Waugaman was charged with two counts of sexual abuse in the second degree and one count in the third degree. He is accused of sexually abusing a former student of his in July 2016, after a months-long relationship formed over text messages that included graphic exchanges.

According to his LinkedIn, Waugaman was employed in the district beginning in 2007, when he began coaching at KW. He had also served as a substitute teacher since at least 2014.