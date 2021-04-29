Sentence deferred in domestic battery case after victim claims blame

She then told police that he grabbed her neck “hard enough (she) couldn’t breathe,” making her dizzy and her vision blurry. According to the victim and several witnesses, Lehman picked her up by the neck and threw her into two different parked cars before letting go and letting her fall.

Later, witnesses told police Lehman went into a room where the victim was in bed and began punching her in the head. The victim said in an interview that Lehman had spoken previously about hitting people near the hairline so injuries would not be visible.

“I just curled into a ball and he just punched me over and over,” the victim told investigators, according to court filings.

Witnesses stated others in the residence came to the room after hearing the victim calling for help and pulled Lehman off. He reportedly punched her in the chest, knocking her into a closet before leaving the home.

Police found marks on the victim’s neck, chest, and back as well as swelling along her scalp.

Lehman told investigators, according to court documents, that he did not physically touch the victim.

The victim said Thursday that she had not had any interactions with Lehman since the incident. She requested the no contact order in the case be lifted. Wilking said the order will be removed once a “safety plan” is devised.

