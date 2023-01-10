 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Several cars intentionally torched in Casper

Vehicle Fire

A car fire broke out at the Ford Wyoming Center on Monday night. 

 Casper Fire-EMS Department

It was an “active” Monday as Casper Fire-Ems responded to several incidents including a person being removed from a car crash with the Jaws of Life and several cars intentionally lit on fire, officials said.

An unidentified person became trapped inside a car following a crash at the intersection of East 15th Street and Fairdale Avenue. 

Firefighters immediately stabilized the vehicle, used hydraulic extrication tools to remove the door and rescued the injured person shortly before 8:30 p.m., Casper Fire-EMS said.

Did you know house fires happen more during the winter?

The person was transported to the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Casper Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

Casper Fire-EMS responded to a report of a vehicle fire at the Ford Wyoming Center about 45 minutes after the crash.

Firefighters found several vehicles enveloped with flames on the north side of the building. They quickly extinguished the fires and prevented damage to the Ford Wyoming Center.

Natrona County investigators determined the fires were started intentionally, with road flares and signal-style distress flares either placed or fired into several front seats. There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278.

Earlier Monday, one person was transported to the hospital, one family cat died, and one female Rottweiler went missing after a fire broke out at a south central Casper home.

Those in the Sagewood neighborhood are asked to call Metro Animal Control at 307-235-8398 if the dog is seen or found.

One person hospitalized, one cat dead, one dog missing after Casper house fire

Follow Sofia Saric on Twitter @Sofia_Saric.

