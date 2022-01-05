Sexual assault claims against Cercy dismissed following settlement

A federal sexual assault lawsuit against Tony Cercy has been dismissed following a reported settlement, court records show.

Cercy’s accuser alleges he committed sexual assault and battery against her at his Alcova home in 2017, accusations similar to those brought in a pair of criminal trials against him.

The former Casper businessman, who now lives in Texas, was acquitted at his first trial. A jury convicted him at his second, but the conviction was later overturned by the state Supreme Court.

The details of the settlement are not known. The case, initially filed in June, was dismissed with prejudice in U.S. District Court last week, meaning the accuser can’t file the case again in that court.

Court records show one of Cercy’s attorneys gave a verbal notice of the settlement to the court on Dec. 27, and moved jointly with the woman's lawyers to dismiss it two days later.

Jeffrey Pagliuca, another attorney for Cercy, declined to comment on the case Wednesday.

Attorneys for the accuser could not be reached. According to court documents, she now lives in South Carolina.

The suit alleged that Cercy had sexually assaulted the woman while she was unconscious at his cabin in June 2017. According to the complaint, she alleged that she woke to find his weight on her, and her clothes removed.

The complaint states that she tried to leave Cercy’s cabin but did not know the way out, and that he allegedly pulled her into a side-by-side UTV and drove her to an area where her friends were staying and told her to get out, allegedly threatening to kill her if she told anyone what had happened.

Two days after the alleged assault, the suit states, the woman went to Wyoming Medical Center to complete a rape kit and reported the incident to law enforcement.

Cercy denied nearly all of the accuser’s claims in his response to the suit, but said that he did remember her being intoxicated at his cabin. He alleged that her physical and emotional injuries were caused by her own “negligent conduct and/or the conduct of third parties,” according to the answer filed in July.

Cercy denied any sexual contact with the woman at his first trial, and did not testify at his second.

