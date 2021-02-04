Sheridan woman refuses mental illness plea in Evansville stabbing

A woman charged with stabbing a man inside an Evansville trailer pleaded not guilty to a pair of felonies Thursday.
Susan Fuller, who lives in Sheridan according to public defender Joseph Cole, refused to enter a concurrent plea of not guilty by mental illness during her arraignment in Natrona County District Court. Cole said they had discussed the mental illness plea before appearing Thursday, but Fuller retains her privilege to make the final decision.
“I just want to plead not guilty,” Fuller told Judge Catherine Wilking.
Fuller now awaits a trial for one count of aggravated assault and battery and one of possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent.
On December 2, Evansville police responded to a report of a knife attack on the east side of town. According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police he had come home from work to find the trailer in disarray and Fuller inside holding a handgun and a shotgun. Fuller allegedly told him she had taken “magic mushrooms” earlier in the day, which police documents obtained by the Star-Tribune do not confirm or deny.
The affidavit states that the victim asked Fuller to leave the trailer after she shattered his kitchen window. He told police she was holding a knife and stabbed him three times in the stomach before they began to wrestle and he felt two more stabs. The victim told investigators he managed to call law enforcement after biting Fuller’s hand, pushing her out of the trailer and locking it.
He was taken to an emergency room for treatment. A search of the trailer as recorded by law enforcement found several blood stains and marijuana in plain view.
Court documents state Fuller struggled with police and refused to comply even after being held at gunpoint. Police say they deployed two taser rounds into her back and restrained her limbs with a hobble device. Once in the police car, Fuller reportedly snapped the hobble device and tried to injure herself by slamming her head into the patrol car’s cage.
Fuller was eventually transported to the Natrona County Detention Center, where she appeared for her arraignment Tuesday via video call. Her bond is set at $10,000.