Sheriff: Casper man rammed woman with SUV at 40 mph, killing her

When police arrived on scene, Black was inside the vehicle and barely breathing, the documents state. She was pronounced dead by 9:30 the same night at a local hospital.

When law enforcement spoke with people who had attended the party, they said Fallon had been "man handling" Black before dragging her out of the gathering, the documents state. The documents state that Black's daughter told police that Fallon called her, saying "I just hit your mom ... you need to come here now," and "I'm not going back to prison."

Law enforcement did not find Fallon in the area of the hotel or park on the night of the crash. On March 2, authorities found Fallon in a Natrona County home, the documents state.

Footprints thought to have been left by Fallon indicate he ran away from the scene along the banks of the North Platte River, according to the documents.

A crash scene investigation indicated that Black was struck from behind by the Nissan SUV, which left portions of the broken taillight on the ground, according to the documents. The vehicle was driving backwards at the time, according to the documents.