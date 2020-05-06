Sheriff: Casper woman's disappearance likely connected with dementia, investigation ongoing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Authorities say that a woman's disappearance four weeks ago in rural Natrona County is likely attributable to the dementia she lived with.

Diane Broadway, the 79-year-old Casper woman whose Volkswagen Beetle has been abandoned since at least April 10, is still missing. A sheriff's spokesman said Wednesday afternoon that a search of the 75-square-mile area near where her car was found has included people on foot, horseback and all-terrain vehicles as well as the use of airplanes.

Sheriff's Sgt. Taylor Courtney said that the office's investigation into the reason for Broadway's disappearance thus far indicates that she likely drove to the area and left the vehicle on foot. He said that no criminal activity has yet been indicated.

Although Broadway's vehicle was first spotted by people who work in the area of Forest Oil Road on April 8 or 9, it wasn't called in until the 10th. On that day, deputies -- who weren't then aware of Broadway's neurological condition -- searched the area around the abandoned vehicle and tagged it as abandoned, Courtney said.

When Broadway's neighbors on April 13 reported her missing to Casper police, authorities returned to the vehicle that had been abandoned about 40 miles west of Casper and again began to search.