Sheriff looking for person of interest in homicide investigation

Tiffany Madrid

 Natrona County Sheriff's Office

Tiffany Madrid, a 39-year-old woman, has been identified as a person of interest in an ongoing Natrona County homicide investigation into the death of Jay Carlos Montoya. 

A release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday asked for the public's help in finding Madrid. 

She is described as a 5'6', 220-pound white woman with brown eyes and brown hair.

Madrid has an active warrant out for her arrest for failing to appear in court on a methamphetamine possession charge, the release said.

Those with information on Madrid can contact the sheriff's office at (307) 235-9282 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (307) 577-8477 or crime-stoppers.com

Montoya's body was found near Hiland in September. A coroner said in October that the body appeared to have been there for "a couple of months." 

He was 36 at the time of his death. It was ruled a homicide.

Because of the body's decomposition, the coroner sought help from the FBI's advanced labs to identify it.

