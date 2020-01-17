Sheriff's office says people allegedly videotaped while urinating at golf course have been notified

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office says it has identified and notified everyone who was videotaped while urinating in the restroom of Casper Municipal Golf Course.

The announcement comes in light of Ryan Stauch's alleged admission to the sheriff's office that he had recorded men urinating at the golf course, as well as at the College National Finals Rodeo at the Casper Events Center and at Crossroads Park.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"As to the additional events that occurred at the Casper Events Center and Crossroads Park, the victim(s) cannot be identified due to privacy concerns and the nature of the evidence," the sheriff's office said in a news release Friday.

Stauch, 29, was a city of Casper employee at the time he allegedly made the recordings. He was trying to get hired by the sheriff's office when he confessed to filming the men, according to court documents filed in the case.

The sheriff's office said Friday the videos were taken with a personal cellphone and city-owned equipment was not used. Officials found no indication the videos were distributed or shared with the public.

Prosecutors charged Stauch with five felony counts of voyeurism, to which he has yet to enter pleas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0