Sheriff: Seven juveniles arrested in ongoing gun theft investigation

Law enforcement has arrested seven juveniles in an ongoing gun burglary case, a sheriff's spokesman said on Friday morning.

The latest tally includes three teens arrested Thursday in a traffic stop that turned up multiple stolen guns, said Taylor Courtney, the spokesman and sheriff's investigator. Courtney declined to state the total number of stolen guns recovered by authorities thus far. He likewise declined to specify the charges that the teens face.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The agency announced earlier this week that it had arrested four other people on suspicion of involvement in the theft of guns from parked vehicles as well as the theft of a pickup truck itself. Four guns thought to be stolen were recovered in connection with the Tuesday arrests.

On Thursday afternoon, according to Courtney, sheriff's deputies and Casper police officers pulled over a vehicle thought to be involved in the thefts. When law enforcement stopped the car near the intersection of Beverly and Farnham streets, a passenger took off running. The investigator said that the teen was arrested nearby, and law enforcement found he was carrying a stolen gun.

Courtney did not specify the nature of the allegations against the two other people thought to be involved.

Court cases alleging criminal activity by people under the age of 18 are typically held in Wyoming's juvenile court system. Those cases are closed to the public and the proceedings occur under seal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.