Sheriff will resume search for boy who went missing in winter storm

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office will resume its search for a teenage boy who went missing in a November storm, the agency said in a Friday afternoon press release.

Authorities in late November considered the search of areas surrounding the home of Joey Peterson, 16, as a recovery rather than a rescue effort. At the time, the sheriff's office said it would focus on analyzing information already collected.

On Friday, a sheriff's spokesman said the office was planning to return to "physical search efforts." The exact time the search will continue was not made clear by the statement: it indicates that snow pack and melt has slowed the resumption of the search.

"We are eagerly waiting for conditions that will allow us to resume physical search efforts with the safety and technical ability that will be required," the office said.

Authorities believe that Peterson on Nov. 10 walked or ran as many as 6 miles with bare feet from his family's home near Goose Creek Circle and Hat Six Road as a winter storm arrived in the area. The teen, authorities said in November, was likely headed toward Casper Mountain.

He was not dressed for the weather and did not have a cell phone in his possession.