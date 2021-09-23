Sheriff's Office investigates human body found in Natrona County

A human body was found near Hiland in Natrona County Sept. 15, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday.

The office is investigating the circumstances of the death, but have released no additional information identifying the deceased or conveying the cause of death.

The department asks anyone with information they believe may be related to contact the Sheriff's Office at 307-235-9282.

