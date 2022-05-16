Sheriff's office looking for man escaped from CRC

Local law enforcement is looking for a man reported escaped from the Casper Reentry Center on Sunday night.

Joseph Blackburn III, according to a release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, did not return to CRC after a scheduled work shift around 11 p.m.

He was reported as an escapee in the early hours of Monday, sheriff's spokesperson Kiera Grogan said.

Blackburn was convicted of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor in Fremont County in 2018. Now, he faces a felony charge of escape from detention.

He is 26 years old, around 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown eyes, shaved black hair and tattoos on both arms, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on his location can call the sheriff's investigations division at (307) 235-9282, or report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (307) 577-8477 or crime-stoppers.com.

If you see Blackburn, the sheriff's office advised not to approach him but to call 911 or the sheriff.

