Sheriff's office seeks Casper Reentry Center escapee

Authorities are searching for an inmate in the Casper Reentry Center's work-release program who failed to return on Thursday.

Justin Collins, 27, failed to come back to the center at 1 p.m., according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Staff at the privately run facility reported his disappearance three hours later.

Collin was serving a three- to seven-year sentence for accessory before the fact out of Campbell County. He was sentenced in 2017, Wyoming Department of Corrections records show.

Collins is white, 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighs roughly 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He also has multiple tattoos on his arms that include the words "redneck," "Ryan" and "dope."

Anyone with information about Collins' whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 307-235-9282.