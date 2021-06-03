Shooting suspect identified, 'armed and dangerous'

Natrona County law enforcement is looking for a man in connection to a shooting that occurred early Monday outside a local strip club.

The suspect is Armand Jamal Watson, a 26-year-old Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'7" and weighs 140 lbs.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office warns the public to assume Watson is "armed and dangerous" and to call 911 and avoid approaching if you see him.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight on Monday at the Northern Dreams Strip Club along Interstate 25, north of Bar Nunn. Officials have not released details about what led to the shooting.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The next day, authorities sought Watson at an apartment in south Casper.

Officers from the Casper Police Department, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and an interagency Special Response Team surrounded the apartment near the intersection of 26th and Jefferson streets. Officers wore tactical gear and police with long guns took up positions on nearby roofs.

Authorities had a search warrant, and the SWAT team eventually entered the apartment. However, they did not find Watson.

One arrest was made nearby on Tuesday, unrelated to the shooting.

The victim was taken to Wyoming Medical Center with critical injuries, and was in stable condition on Thursday, according to Courtney.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.