Shootout suspects involved in Casper car theft, police say

Two Casper-area people involved in a shootout Saturday that left one of them dead in Lincoln, Nebraska, are suspected of stealing a car in Casper last week, according to police.

Hailey Stainbrook of Casper and Christian Alexander of Evansville were fleeing from law enforcement Saturday morning in Lincoln after allegedly stealing a man’s wallet at a local hotel when an officer crashed into their car, stopping them. The officer and Alexander then exchanged gunfire, authorities in Nebraska say.

Both Stainbrook and Alexander were taken to a hospital, where Stainbrook later died. As of Monday, Alexander remains in medical care with life-threatening injuries.

Casper police spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said Monday that the pair were involved in a vehicle theft last week. Police suspect they stole a black GMC Yukon, later found in Cheyenne by its owner.

According to law enforcement in Nebraska, the vehicle Stainbrook and Alexander were driving during the chase was a white Chevy Trailblazer that had been reported stolen from a hotel parking lot Thursday in Cheyenne.