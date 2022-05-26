State Supreme Court upholds conviction for Casper man who sexually assaulted 3 women

The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday denied the appeal of a former Casper man now serving a 62-year-prison sentence for sexually assaulting three women.

The justices rejected the legal arguments of Samuel Barrett, 41, who was convicted in an October 2020 jury trial of six counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of blackmail.

Barrett’s attorneys had argued there wasn’t sufficient evidence to support his sexual exploitation convictions. They also argued the trial court judge should not have allowed evidence to be presented of Barrett’s 2009 conviction for second-degree sexual abuse.

The 2020 case involved three victims, one of whom was the victim in his 2009 case. That woman said that Barrett tricked her into coming to his home under the pretense that he would help her buy a car to make amends for his earlier crime. Once at Barrett’s home, she said he pointed a gun at her head and forced her to perform oral sex on him after telling her, “You ruined my life, and now I’m going to ruin yours.”

Two other women also testified that Barrett sexually assaulted them. One woman said Barrett threatened her with a gun before ordering her to perform oral sex on him. The other said Barrett made a deceptive video purportedly showing her sexually assaulting an infant as a blackmail tool that he used to demand sex.

Barrett’s appeal argued the video did not meet the definition of child pornography, the basis for the sexual exploitation charges. The high court rejected this contention, noting jurors saw and heard ample evidence to reach their conclusion.

The Supreme Court also denied his arguments that the 2009 conviction should not have been presented to jurors. Barrett, the court noted, admitted to that case. Moreover, the prior conviction was relevant since it went to Barrett’s motive for sexually assaulting that victim, according to the ruling.

Barrett remains held at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins.

