 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Strip club shooting suspect still at large, sheriff says
0 Comments
top story

Strip club shooting suspect still at large, sheriff says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The suspect in a Memorial Day weekend strip club shooting is still at large, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. 

Armand Jamal Watson, a 26-year-old Black man with brown hair and brown eyes, is suspected of shooting a man outside the Northern Dreams Strip Club early in the morning on June 1. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

The shooting victim was taken to Wyoming Medical Center with critical injuries but was in stable condition last week.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sgt. Taylor Courtney said Wednesday the public should still assume Watson is armed with firearms. Citizens are advised not to approach Watson and to call 911 if they encounter him. 

He said the sheriff's office is continuing its investigation, and will forward it to the district attorney's office to make any charging decisions. 

Law enforcement surrounded a south Casper apartment on June 2, executing a search warrant to try to take Watson into custody. A SWAT team entered the apartment but did not find Watson. After several hours, police, sheriff's and special response officers left the scene at 26th and Jefferson streets with Watson still at large. 
Armand Watson

Armand Watson

 Courtesy, Natrona County Sheriff's Office
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Take a look inside an impact crater on Mars

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News