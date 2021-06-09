Strip club shooting suspect still at large, sheriff says

The suspect in a Memorial Day weekend strip club shooting is still at large, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Armand Jamal Watson, a 26-year-old Black man with brown hair and brown eyes, is suspected of shooting a man outside the Northern Dreams Strip Club early in the morning on June 1. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.
The shooting victim was taken to Wyoming Medical Center with critical injuries but was in stable condition last week.
Sgt. Taylor Courtney said Wednesday the public should still assume Watson is armed with firearms. Citizens are advised not to approach Watson and to call 911 if they encounter him.
He said the sheriff's office is continuing its investigation, and will forward it to the district attorney's office to make any charging decisions.