Supreme Court upholds conviction for man who shot person he suspected of abuse

The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a Casper man's lengthy prison sentence for shooting someone he suspected had sexually abused an underage relative.

Olinza Headd did not file the necessary court documents for an appeal within the time required. And his court-appointed attorney was allowed to withdraw from the matter after informing the court there were no issues that could in good faith be appealed in the case.

Headd shot and killed Eugene Hogan III on Jan. 13, 2021, inside a Casper apartment. He believed Hogan had molested one of his relatives, court documents and family members say. A few days later, he confessed at the conclusion of a church service to the killing.

In April of this year, he pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge, avoiding a conviction for second-degree murder, which carries the possibility of a life sentence.

A judge sentenced him to the maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

That sentence sparked a protest in Casper, with demonstrators saying he was punished too harshly given that he believed Hogan had molested a relative. Hogan was never charged with a crime.

According to a brief filed by the attorney who withdrew from the appeal, Headd believed his trial lawyer did not sufficiently inform him about whether or not the relative's testimony would be needed at a potential trial. That information, Headd contended, should have been made clear to him prior to his decision to plead guilty, the document states.

However, the attorney was not swayed and asked to be let off the case. Headd indicated at his change of plea hearing that he understood what his guilty plea entailed and was satisfied with his trial counsel, the appeals attorney noted.

"The record does not support a claim of ineffective assistance of counsel," lawyer Michael Bennett wrote.

Headd, 54, is being held at Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.