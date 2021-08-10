Suspect faces assault charge in alleged attack on Casper trans woman

A Casper man faces a charge of aggravated assault and battery for allegedly attacking a transgender woman at a 12th Street apartment complex in July.
James Bauer, 36, was arrested on July 28 for the incident that took place about two weeks before.
According to charging documents filed in Natrona County Circuit Court, Bauer told investigators with the Casper Police Department that he punched Rilee Bumgardner-Shipley repeatedly and kicked her once in a dog park at the complex.
Bauer reportedly cooperated with police during their investigation and agreed to turn himself in on July 28, when jail records show he was arrested on the aggravated assault and battery charge. He made his initial court appearance the following day, and has waived the preliminary hearing in the case as it heads to Natrona County District Court on the felony charge.
He has yet to enter a plea to the charge. That will come at his arraignment, likely in a matter of weeks.
The incident took place at a dog park inside the apartment complex on July 15. Bumgardner-Shipley told police, consistent with her account to the Star-Tribune at the time, that she had first seen Bauer at the park that morning.
According to an affidavit in the case, Bumgardner-Shipley said Bauer and two dogs entered the dog park while she and her dog were inside. She put her dog’s leash on, Bumgardner-Shipley said, and told Bauer that her dog didn’t get along well with other dogs before leaving the park.
At that time, Bumgardner-Shipley told investigators, Bauer was swearing at her, calling her derogatory names and using a racial slur. Bauer said in his account of the encounter, recorded in the affidavit, that Bumgardner-Shipley was swearing at him and was mad that he brought his dogs into the park.
Bumgardner-Shipley said she reported the incident to the complex’s landlord, who reportedly recognized Bauer based on a description of the dogs.
Later around 11:30 that night, Bumgardner-Shipley said she was in the dog park again when Bauer and another man approached with the two dogs. According to her account, she leaned down to pick up her dog and was kicked in the side of the head.
Bumgardner-Shipley told investigators she heard Bauer call her names again, reference her report to the landlord and state that she had kicked one of his dogs.
The landlord later told police he had not talked to Bauer that day. Bumgardner-Shipley denied kicking his dog to investigators. After the kick to her head, Bumgardner-Shipley said Bauer and the other man ran off.
Bumgardner-Shipley said she believed he was wearing boots at the time. Bauer told police he was wearing Velcro tennis shoes.
Bauer first denied kicking Bumgardner-Shipley, telling detectives in an interview cited in court documents that he had punched her three times causing her to fall down and hit her head on the metal gate. Later, the affidavit states he admitted to kicking her once when she was on the ground and to telling the other man to lie and deny the kick.
According to the affidavit, Bauer said he “saw red” when Bumgardner-Shipley allegedly kicked one of his dogs, and he began hitting her to defend the dog. When Bumgardner-Shipley did not fight back, Bauer reportedly told police, he and the other man left.
Bumgardner-Shipley sustained serious injuries to her head, which required staples and surgery. Several facial bones were fractured, and a doctor told police that Bumgardner-Shipley's jaw may have been unable to move properly without an operation.
A Casper surgeon who treated Bumgardner-Shipley's injuries is cited in the affidavit, stating he believed they looked to be the result of extreme rage or violence and confirmed they could have been caused by kicking or punching.
A Casper police detective confirmed that Bauer’s right hand was swollen and red when she spoke with him more than a week after the incident was reported, which she said is consistent with Bauer’s own speculation that he may have broken part of his hand while punching Bumgardner-Shipley.
Joseph Cole, Bauer’s appointed defense attorney in the case, could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
