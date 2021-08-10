Suspect faces assault charge in alleged attack on Casper trans woman

According to an affidavit in the case, Bumgardner-Shipley said Bauer and two dogs entered the dog park while she and her dog were inside. She put her dog’s leash on, Bumgardner-Shipley said, and told Bauer that her dog didn’t get along well with other dogs before leaving the park.

At that time, Bumgardner-Shipley told investigators, Bauer was swearing at her, calling her derogatory names and using a racial slur. Bauer said in his account of the encounter, recorded in the affidavit, that Bumgardner-Shipley was swearing at him and was mad that he brought his dogs into the park.

Bumgardner-Shipley said she reported the incident to the complex’s landlord, who reportedly recognized Bauer based on a description of the dogs.

Later around 11:30 that night, Bumgardner-Shipley said she was in the dog park again when Bauer and another man approached with the two dogs. According to her account, she leaned down to pick up her dog and was kicked in the side of the head.

Bumgardner-Shipley told investigators she heard Bauer call her names again, reference her report to the landlord and state that she had kicked one of his dogs.