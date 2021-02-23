Suspect in August drug dispute pleads not guilty to kidnapping, robbery

Monroe pleaded guilty to conspiring to deliver methamphetamine in January, and awaits trial on aggravated kidnapping and robbery charges.

According to investigators, Monroe said Land searched the woman’s bag before forcing her into the car and finding marijuana and a small amount of methamphetamine, although less than the amount Land had allegedly given her. Wollitz then drove the group to Land’s apartment.

There, the woman was held until police arrived following a tip from her boyfriend in Texas, who informed them of the apartment’s location based on a message he had gotten from her. Court documents state that Land had taken the woman’s bag upon picking her up, but Wollitz gave it back to her so she could get a toothbrush and eye drops, also giving her access to her phone.