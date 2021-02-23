Suspect in August drug dispute pleads not guilty to kidnapping, robbery

A woman involved in an August kidnapping that left one dead and one injured pleaded not guilty to a pair of felonies in district court Tuesday.
Kayla Wollitz, who allegedly assisted Robert “Crook” Land in kidnapping a woman he believed had taken off with money she owed him from a methamphetamine deal, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery. She now awaits trial on the not guilty plea.
Judge Kerri Johnson continued Wollitz’s $40,000 cash or surety bond in the case. The defendant appeared for her arraignment Tuesday via video call from the Natrona County Detention Center, where she has remained since law enforcement arrested her in Sheridan on a warrant. If convicted, Wollitz could face up to 25 years in prison for the robbery and a sentence of 20 years to life for the kidnapping.
Court documents state that on Aug. 6, Wollitz drove Land and Darron Monroe to a residence in Mills to pick up a woman Land suspected of pocketing more than $100 from selling methamphetamine he had given her.
Wollitz told investigators that Land was “on a mission” to find the woman and that for him “to be that upset and take it that seriously, it had to be a bigger amount” of methamphetamine.
Monroe pleaded guilty to conspiring to deliver methamphetamine in January, and awaits trial on aggravated kidnapping and robbery charges.
According to investigators, Monroe said Land searched the woman’s bag before forcing her into the car and finding marijuana and a small amount of methamphetamine, although less than the amount Land had allegedly given her. Wollitz then drove the group to Land’s apartment.
There, the woman was held until police arrived following a tip from her boyfriend in Texas, who informed them of the apartment’s location based on a message he had gotten from her. Court documents state that Land had taken the woman’s bag upon picking her up, but Wollitz gave it back to her so she could get a toothbrush and eye drops, also giving her access to her phone.
Police body camera footage shows officers entering Land’s apartment using a ram and finding several people in the living room before hearing shots coming from his bedroom. Officers returned fire after two shots, striking Land in the head and killing him. The woman, who was injured by bullet fragments, recalled seeing the bullet hit Land while he was holding her. Police say she has since recovered.