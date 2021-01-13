Suspect in fatal drug dispute pleads guilty to methamphetamine conspiracy

A Casper man involved in an August drug dispute that left one dead and one injured pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to deliver methamphetamine.
The judge in Natrona County District Court dismissed the other charge in the case, a misdemeanor count of interfering with police, as part of a plea deal. Darron Monroe now awaits sentencing on the felony conspiracy charge.
Monroe appeared in court Wednesday via video call from the Natrona County Detention Center, where he has remained in custody since August. The state recommended an extended probation period for the conspiracy charge, citing his incarceration as the reason he won’t get into more trouble for the time being.
He is awaiting trial on separately filed charges of aggravated kidnapping and robbery. Monroe waived his preliminary hearing in that case in December.
Authorities say Monroe was involved in the Aug. 7 kidnapping of a woman after another man, Robert “Crook” Land, suspected she had taken off with money she owed him from a methamphetamine transaction. Land was shot and killed by police after the victim’s boyfriend alerted authorities that she was being held against her will in a south Casper apartment. The victim suffered injuries from the gunfire. She later recovered.
Monroe and Kayla Wollitz, whose car was used for the alleged kidnapping, were charged that day based on evidence officers say they found of meth use and delivery in the apartment. Wollitz is also waiting to be tried for kidnapping and robbery.
In interviews with the kidnapping victim and others involved, Monroe was described primarily as Land’s “muscle,” carrying a baseball bat in Wollitz’ car and Land’s apartment. Monroe denied using it to hit anything besides a golf ball in the apartment, but admitted to authorities he was “trying to be tough,” according to interview transcripts.
According to the affidavit, Monroe also told investigators he tried to contact the victim before the kidnapping, saying he would have warned her to leave before he, Land and Wollitz arrived. He told authorities that Land had pointed his gun at him in the car on the way to Land’s apartment, but that he wasn’t sure why.
Authorities later found the baseball bat and the gun in Land’s apartment, along with syringes, torches, glass pipes and bent spoons consistent with methamphetamine use.