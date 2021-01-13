Suspect in fatal drug dispute pleads guilty to methamphetamine conspiracy

A Casper man involved in an August drug dispute that left one dead and one injured pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to deliver methamphetamine.

The judge in Natrona County District Court dismissed the other charge in the case, a misdemeanor count of interfering with police, as part of a plea deal. Darron Monroe now awaits sentencing on the felony conspiracy charge.

Monroe appeared in court Wednesday via video call from the Natrona County Detention Center, where he has remained in custody since August. The state recommended an extended probation period for the conspiracy charge, citing his incarceration as the reason he won’t get into more trouble for the time being.

He is awaiting trial on separately filed charges of aggravated kidnapping and robbery. Monroe waived his preliminary hearing in that case in December.

Authorities say Monroe was involved in the Aug. 7 kidnapping of a woman after another man, Robert “Crook” Land, suspected she had taken off with money she owed him from a methamphetamine transaction. Land was shot and killed by police after the victim’s boyfriend alerted authorities that she was being held against her will in a south Casper apartment. The victim suffered injuries from the gunfire. She later recovered.