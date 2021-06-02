Suspect in Natrona County strip club shooting remains at large

A suspect in a shooting Monday at a Natrona County strip club remained at large after a SWAT team executing a search warrant in south Casper on Tuesday evening left without taking anyone into custody, law enforcement said.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office and Casper police are seeking at least one suspect in connection with a shooting at Northern Dreams Strip Club just after midnight on Monday morning, a sheriff's office official said Wednesday.

According to Sgt. Taylor Courtney, the victim, an adult man, was taken to Wyoming Medical Center with critical injuries and a gunshot wound. He is now reportedly in stable condition.

Many details surrounding the shooting and suspect are not available, as the case is under active investigation.

No shots were fired when authorities served the search warrant at an apartment building in south Casper, Courtney said. There is no active threat to the general public.

Police, sheriff's and special response officers responded to 26th and Jefferson streets around 6 p.m. Tuesday, blocking off streets in the area and calling to someone inside an apartment to come out with their hands up.

One arrest was made Tuesday at an apartment building near the search warrant location, but the charges were unrelated to the shooting.

