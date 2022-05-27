Suspected arson to delay Casper clinic opening 'at least several weeks'

Suspected arson at a Casper clinic that plans to offer abortions will likely delay the clinic's opening by "at least several weeks," a statement from Wellspring Health Access said Friday.

"When the needed repairs have been completed, we will open our clinic with the goal of providing the full spectrum of reproductive health care, including OB-GYN care, family planning, gender-affirming care and abortion care," clinic founder Julie Burkhart said in the statement.

Casper police are working with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate the fire's cause.

On Thursday, police said investigators had found "accelerant," like gasoline, in several areas of the clinic.

The building sustained significant smoke damage inside, and fire damage on its west side nearest the Sinclair gas station next door. No one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported.

"We are continuing to review the damage caused to our clinic earlier this week," Burkhart said in Friday's statement. "Based on our initial assessment, we expect the necessary repairs to delay our opening by at least several weeks."

Police received a call early Wednesday from someone nearby, who said they'd heard glass breaking and seen someone fleeing the scene with a "gas can and black bag."

Investigators are still reviewing surveillance footage from the clinic and hoping to identify a suspect from those images.

Anyone with information related to the fire can call Casper police at (307) 235-7517 or make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers at crime-stoppers.com or (307) 577-8477.

