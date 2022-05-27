Suspected arson to delay Casper clinic opening 'at least several weeks'

Suspected arson at a Casper clinic that plans to offer abortions will likely delay the clinic's opening by "at least several weeks," a statement from Wellspring Health Access said Friday.
"When the needed repairs have been completed, we will open our clinic with the goal of providing the full spectrum of reproductive health care, including OB-GYN care, family planning, gender-affirming care and abortion care," clinic founder Julie Burkhart said in the statement.
Casper police are working with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate the fire's cause.
"We are continuing to review the damage caused to our clinic earlier this week," Burkhart said in Friday's statement. "Based on our initial assessment, we expect the necessary repairs to delay our opening by at least several weeks."
Police received a call early Wednesday from someone nearby, who said they'd heard glass breaking and seen someone fleeing the scene with a "gas can and black bag."
Investigators are still reviewing surveillance footage from the clinic and hoping to identify a suspect from those images.
Anyone with information related to the fire can call Casper police at (307) 235-7517 or make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers at crime-stoppers.com or (307) 577-8477.
Julie Burkhart, founder of Wellspring Health Access clinic, and Rev. Leslie Kee, a board member for the organization, sit together in the bed of Kee's pickup while waiting for more information on a fire at the clinic that police say appears to be intentional. The clinic will offer abortions, which has sparked considerable controversy in Casper and around the state.
Law enforcement officers talk outside of the Wellspring Health Access clinic on Wednesday, hours after someone lit a fire inside the building. The clinic is set to become the first place in Wyoming to offer surgical abortions starting next month. Police suspect the fire was set intentionally.
PHOTOS: Fire burns abortion clinic; Casper police suspect arson
A photographer documented the scene outside an abortion clinic in Casper after a fire ignited in the building early Wednesday. A witness saw someone fleeing with a gas can, police say.
Police investigate suspected arson at Wellspring Health Access clinic after a fire ignited early Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Law enforcement officers talk outside of the Wellspring Health Access clinic on Wednesday, hours after someone lit a fire inside the building. The clinic is set to become the first place in Wyoming to offer surgical abortions starting next month. Police suspect the fire was set intentionally.
Police investigate suspected arson at Wellspring Health Access clinic after a fire ignited early Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Police investigate suspected arson at Wellspring Health Access clinic after a fire ignited early Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
Police and ATF agents investigate Wednesday an early morning fire at the Wellspring Health Access clinic that appeared to be intentional.
Police suspect an early morning fire at the Wellspring Health Access clinic appears to be intentional.
Police investigate suspected arson at Wellspring Health Access clinic after a fire ignited early Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
