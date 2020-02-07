Suspicious man approached students, Natrona County School District says
breaking

  • Updated
School Threat

Police vehicles sit outside Kelly Walsh High School. 

 File, Star-Tribune

The Natrona County School District received a report of a man approaching students Friday.

An adult male came up to students near West 29th Street and Knollwood Drive and asked for directions, according to a Friday afternoon news release. The district alerted Casper police, who will watch the area after school.

The announcement did not include a description of the man.

The district encouraged parents to have their children report to them any suspicious activity by a stranger. Parents should share reports of any suspicious activity with law enforcement, the announcement said.

 
