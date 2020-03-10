Teacher, long-term boyfriend arrested on suspicion of battery, child endangerment

In the case of Kellan Holbrook, a teacher at Crest Hill who was arrested at the school, he was taken out of the classroom and began working as a virtual teacher before his case was finished. The district said then that it was still paying him and decided to keep him working in some capacity.

Like Muratore, Holbrook was accused of domestic battery and child endangerment. He as also charged with reckless endangerment.

Court documents filed by prosecutors state that early on Saturday morning, police took a report that Williamson had thrown Muratore to the ground. When officers arrived, Williamson had already left, but Muratore remained at the scene with three children between 2 and 12 years old. She told officers, according to the documents, that when she arrived home to locked doors, a child let her inside. Williamson was asleep on the couch, she said, and she slapped him.

After he woke up, according to the documents, he punched her and threw her to the ground, she told police. A friend who was there told police that Muratore's description was accurate.