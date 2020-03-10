Teacher, long-term boyfriend arrested on suspicion of battery, child endangerment

Prosecutors charged an elementary school teacher and a long-term boyfriend on Monday, alleging that they drunkenly fought, endangering three children.
Lindsey Muratore, 29, appeared Monday afternoon free on bond in Natrona County Circuit Court. She spoke only briefly to answer a judge's procedural and biographical questions before pleading not guilty to four misdemeanors: a single count of domestic battery and three counts of child endangerment.
In response to a question from the judge, Muratore said that she is a Natrona County School District employee. The district's website lists her as a fourth-grade teacher at Journey Elementary.
The boyfriend, Brayden T. Williamson, 32, faces the same four charges in a separate criminal case. The children are not students of Muratore's and the fight is not alleged to have taken place on school property.
In a statement, school district spokeswoman Tanya Southerland said Muratore "has been placed on administrative leave pending further review."
In past cases in which school district employees have been arrested, the district has placed them on administrative leave while the case plays out in court. When it's fully adjudicated, the district then launches its own investigation to determine if the employee should remain with the district in some capacity.
In the case of Kellan Holbrook, a teacher at Crest Hill who was arrested at the school, he was taken out of the classroom and began working as a virtual teacher before his case was finished. The district said then that it was still paying him and decided to keep him working in some capacity.
Like Muratore, Holbrook was accused of domestic battery and child endangerment. He as also charged with reckless endangerment.
Court documents filed by prosecutors state that early on Saturday morning, police took a report that Williamson had thrown Muratore to the ground. When officers arrived, Williamson had already left, but Muratore remained at the scene with three children between 2 and 12 years old. She told officers, according to the documents, that when she arrived home to locked doors, a child let her inside. Williamson was asleep on the couch, she said, and she slapped him.
After he woke up, according to the documents, he punched her and threw her to the ground, she told police. A friend who was there told police that Muratore's description was accurate.
Williamson told police that he had locked Muratore out of the house. He said, according to the documents, that he woke on the couch to a series of slaps and punches to the face. He told police that he had grabbed and then wrestled Muratore to the ground in an attempt at self defense, the documents state.
Court records accessed Tuesday morning stated that both Muratore and Williamson remained free on cash bail.