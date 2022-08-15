Teen charged in Loaf 'N Jug robberies, chase

A teenager has been charged with aggravated robbery and property damage after allegedly robbing two gas stations and leading police on a “high-speed” chase Friday, Casper police said Monday.

Police responded to reports early Friday morning of a robbery at a Loaf ‘N Jug on Centennial Court, finding a male suspect had allegedly shown what looked like the handle of a gun and demanded the clerk give him money. He reportedly left the scene with an “undisclosed” amount of money from the register, police said, and the clerk was unharmed.

Twenty minutes later, a release from Casper police said, officers received another report of a robbery with a concealed weapon at a Loaf ‘N Jug in Evansville.

Later Friday, around 9 p.m., Evansville officers attempted to stop a car police say was “associated” with the robberies. The driver fled, beginning a chase through Evansville and into Casper, ending with a crash near Second and Kimball streets when the driver lost control in rainy conditions.

Two people, both male and under 18, were “apprehended” by police, the statement said. They were treated by medical crews on-site, and one was taken to Wyoming Medical Center with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

Casper Lt. Jeff Bullard said Monday that only one has been charged criminally.

“The other person in the car was not associated, we don’t believe, with the robbery,” Bullard said.

Police say this was an isolated incident, and there is no further danger to the public. Anyone with information about the incident can contact Casper or Evansville police.